Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 2,327 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 187,768 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $19,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRI. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Carter’s by 5.0% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,170,506 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $211,060,000 after purchasing an additional 104,254 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Carter’s by 10.3% during the third quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,425,461 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $138,612,000 after purchasing an additional 133,515 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in Carter’s by 113.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,288,428 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $125,221,000 after purchasing an additional 685,199 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Carter’s by 0.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,174,746 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $114,232,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Carter’s by 4.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 734,571 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,438,000 after purchasing an additional 32,395 shares during the period. 99.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRI. UBS Group lifted their target price on Carter’s from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Carter’s from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Wedbush raised Carter’s from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.67.

Carter’s stock opened at $93.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.15. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.41 and a 12-month high of $116.92.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Carter’s had a return on equity of 33.15% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This is a boost from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.36%.

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

