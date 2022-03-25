Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 566,730 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) by 73.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,338,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 566,730 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $21,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SOFI. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,666,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies in the second quarter worth $23,736,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 25.1% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

In related news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 19,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.85 per share, with a total value of $149,479.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Micah Heavener sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 97,640 shares of company stock worth $871,799. 35.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on SOFI shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SoFi Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wedbush started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.63.

SOFI opened at $9.47 on Friday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.74 and a fifty-two week high of $24.95. The company has a quick ratio of 22.93, a current ratio of 22.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.23.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $279.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.85) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.