Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 291,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,158 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $20,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNW. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 941,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,184,000 after acquiring an additional 475,526 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 727,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,620,000 after buying an additional 321,287 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 688,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,798,000 after buying an additional 250,500 shares in the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,794,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,579,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Argus raised their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.19.

NYSE PNW opened at $73.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $62.78 and a twelve month high of $88.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.20 and its 200 day moving average is $70.01.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $798.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.68 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 16.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

