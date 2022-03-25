Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 133,735 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 149.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,735 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $19,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at $3,539,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Ameren by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Ameren by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Ameren by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Ameren by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 5,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ameren from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ameren from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.29.

Shares of AEE opened at $89.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.95 and a 200 day moving average of $85.82. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.35 and a fifty-two week high of $90.77. The firm has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Ameren’s payout ratio is presently 61.46%.

In other news, SVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 1,175 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total transaction of $100,920.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 21,789 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total value of $1,919,610.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,137 shares of company stock valued at $5,885,426 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

