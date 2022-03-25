Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 12,160 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,160 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $21,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVY. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Avery Dennison by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the third quarter valued at $48,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 42.9% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.70.

Avery Dennison stock opened at $166.82 on Friday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52 week low of $156.51 and a 52 week high of $229.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $182.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.03.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.02). Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

