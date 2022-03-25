Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 28,676 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,751 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 28,676 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $19,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in ResMed during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in ResMed during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ResMed by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ResMed during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $241.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $241.20 and its 200 day moving average is $255.26. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.61 and a 1 year high of $301.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $894.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.32%.

RMD has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $234.00 to $241.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 30th. Citigroup upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.50.

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $587,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total value of $359,551.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,613 shares of company stock worth $10,505,593 over the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

