Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stake in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 401,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,231 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $22,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 113,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the fourth quarter worth about $354,000. First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. 87.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TNL opened at $58.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.07. Travel + Leisure Co. has a twelve month low of $46.10 and a twelve month high of $68.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.75.

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $870.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.19 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. This is an increase from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.45%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

In other Travel + Leisure news, insider Geoffrey Richards sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $786,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George Herrera sold 2,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $128,056.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

