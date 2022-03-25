RWS (LON:RWS) PT Lowered to GBX 530

RWS (LON:RWS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 745 ($9.81) to GBX 530 ($6.98) in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 47.88% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RWS. dropped their target price on shares of RWS from GBX 750 ($9.87) to GBX 745 ($9.81) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of RWS from GBX 810 ($10.66) to GBX 650 ($8.56) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 690 ($9.08) price target on shares of RWS in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 653.75 ($8.61).

RWS stock opened at GBX 358.40 ($4.72) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 472.47 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 572.83. The firm has a market cap of £1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.66. RWS has a 1-year low of GBX 326 ($4.29) and a 1-year high of GBX 838 ($11.03).

In other RWS news, insider Ian El Mokadem bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 335 ($4.41) per share, with a total value of £33,500 ($44,102.16).

RWS Company Profile

RWS Holdings plc engages in the translation, intellectual property (IP) support, life sciences language, and localization businesses. It operates through IP Services, Life Sciences, and Moravia segments. The IP Services segment provides patent translation and filing solutions, as well as IP search services.

