S&T (ETR:SANT) Given a €30.00 Price Target at Hauck and Aufhaeuser

Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €30.00 ($32.97) target price on S&T (ETR:SANT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €28.00 ($30.77) price objective on shares of S&T in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($35.16) price objective on shares of S&T in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

ETR SANT opened at €16.90 ($18.57) on Monday. S&T has a 12 month low of €11.22 ($12.33) and a 12 month high of €24.20 ($26.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.07, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €14.76 and its 200 day moving average price is €17.89.

S&T AG engages in the development, implementation, and marketing of hardware and software solutions, and IT services. The company operates through three segments: IT Services, IoT Solutions Europe, and IoT Solutions America. The company offers consulting, integration, and outsourcing services in the areas of workplace, data centers, cloud, and application support and development; and implements, operates, and sells third-party hardware and software products.

