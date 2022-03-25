S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) PT Lowered to GBX 685 at Credit Suisse Group

S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 830 ($10.93) to GBX 685 ($9.02) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SCPPF. Barclays upgraded S4 Capital from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of S4 Capital in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, HSBC upgraded S4 Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, S4 Capital currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $685.00.

OTCMKTS:SCPPF opened at $5.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.22 and its 200 day moving average is $8.27. S4 Capital has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00.

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Content Practice and Data & Digital Media Practice segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

