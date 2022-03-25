SAFE DEAL (SFD) Price Hits $1.62 on Exchanges

SAFE DEAL (SFD) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 25th. SAFE DEAL has a market cap of $2.22 million and approximately $224,704.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be bought for approximately $1.62 or 0.00003620 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SAFE DEAL alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002230 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00047011 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,174.94 or 0.07075973 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,789.82 or 0.99822944 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00043518 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Coin Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 2,789,056 coins and its circulating supply is 1,367,386 coins. The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade

Buying and Selling SAFE DEAL

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SAFE DEAL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SAFE DEAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SAFE DEAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SAFE DEAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.