Sareum (LON:SAR) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $52.61

Sareum Holdings plc (LON:SAR – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 52.61 ($0.69) and traded as high as GBX 124.90 ($1.64). Sareum shares last traded at GBX 122.50 ($1.61), with a volume of 11,548 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 52.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 22.30. The company has a market capitalization of £83.38 million and a PE ratio of -45.37.

Get Sareum alerts:

Sareum Company Profile (LON:SAR)

Sareum Holdings plc, a specialist drug development company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic drugs for cancer and autoimmune diseases. It develops small molecule therapeutic drugs based on its Sareum Kinase Inhibitor Library drug discovery platform. The company's product pipeline includes Checkpoint Kinase 1, Aurora+FLT3 kinase, and TYK2/JAK1 kinase.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sareum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sareum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.