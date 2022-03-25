Sareum (LON:SAR) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $52.61

Sareum Holdings plc (LON:SAR – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 52.61 ($0.69) and traded as high as GBX 124.90 ($1.64). Sareum shares last traded at GBX 122.50 ($1.61), with a volume of 11,548 shares changing hands.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 52.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 22.30. The company has a market capitalization of £83.38 million and a PE ratio of -45.37.
Sareum Company Profile (LON:SAR)
