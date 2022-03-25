Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF) PT Raised to 455.00 at Morgan Stanley

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from 453.00 to 455.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on SBBTF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Schibsted ASA from 286.00 to 274.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Schibsted ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a 500.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays cut their price target on Schibsted ASA from 485.00 to 415.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research raised Schibsted ASA from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $411.00.

Get Schibsted ASA alerts:

SBBTF stock opened at $23.35 on Thursday. Schibsted ASA has a 1-year low of $23.35 and a 1-year high of $51.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.84.

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, Financial Services, and Growth segments. It operates online marketplaces, as well as offers online classifieds services that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers; and publishes printed and online newspapers, and subscription-based newspapers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schibsted ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schibsted ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.