Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) Position Raised by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,258,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,611 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF makes up about 3.0% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Foster & Motley Inc. owned 0.78% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF worth $39,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1,301.6% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDE traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.88. The stock had a trading volume of 687,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631,218. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.45. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $26.40 and a 1 year high of $33.54.

