Seaport Res Ptn Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of FirstEnergy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $2.46 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.45. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for FirstEnergy’s FY2023 earnings at $2.62 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.80 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.96 EPS.

FE has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.13.

NYSE FE opened at $43.91 on Thursday. FirstEnergy has a 52-week low of $33.88 and a 52-week high of $44.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.16 and a 200-day moving average of $39.84. The stock has a market cap of $25.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.34.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 11.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,910,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,524,000 after acquiring an additional 683,026 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,112,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $525,126,000 after acquiring an additional 342,835 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 69,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 234.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.38%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

