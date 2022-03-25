SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Shares Sold by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 1,142.9% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000.

SEAS traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $72.94. 852,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,061,406. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.94 and a 12 month high of $73.40. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.81 and its 200-day moving average is $62.82.

SeaWorld Entertainment ( NYSE:SEAS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $370.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.95 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 639.40% and a net margin of 17.06%. SeaWorld Entertainment’s revenue was up 140.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $26,828.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 1,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total value of $137,556.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

SeaWorld Entertainment Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

