Secure Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,762 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up about 0.6% of Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 58.0% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Lountzis Asset Management LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 57.0% in the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its position in Meta Platforms by 19.2% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Shares of FB stock opened at $219.57 on Friday. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.82 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $236.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.00. The firm has a market cap of $597.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.39.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The company had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Meta Platforms from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Loop Capital cut Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.51.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.37, for a total value of $162,332.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,717 shares of company stock worth $1,883,621. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.