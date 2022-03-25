Secure Asset Management LLC Has $364,000 Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Secure Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 798 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,442,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,097,000 after purchasing an additional 7,251,806 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 6,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 10.9% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 623,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,768,000 after purchasing an additional 61,230 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 36.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 28,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 7,617 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in PepsiCo by 18.1% during the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 325,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,911,000 after buying an additional 49,881 shares in the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus upped their target price on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.81.

PEP opened at $164.47 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.34 and a twelve month high of $177.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $166.82 and a 200-day moving average of $164.19. The stock has a market cap of $227.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.42% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.32%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

