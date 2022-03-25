Secure Asset Management LLC Makes New $232,000 Investment in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 12,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 15,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 165.0% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XHB opened at $66.26 on Friday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 52-week low of $63.97 and a 52-week high of $86.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.53.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

