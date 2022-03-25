Secure Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 27.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in MP Materials by 762.3% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 54,810 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in MP Materials by 450.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MP Materials during the third quarter worth $83,000. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 257,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $11,899,586.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Elliot Dean Hoops bought 4,000 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.01 per share, for a total transaction of $176,040.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 4,935,876 shares of company stock worth $216,329,320 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

MP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on MP Materials from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Benchmark upgraded MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.88.

MP opened at $56.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 20.79 and a current ratio of 21.44. MP Materials Corp. has a one year low of $23.18 and a one year high of $56.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.28. The company has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.40, a PEG ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 3.10.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. MP Materials had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 40.68%. The business had revenue of $99.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 134.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

