Secure Asset Management LLC Purchases 380 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Secure Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,094 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the third quarter worth $39,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the third quarter worth $168,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JMST opened at $50.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.95. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 1 year low of $50.60 and a 1 year high of $51.15.

