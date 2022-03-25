Secure Asset Management LLC Purchases 758 Shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)

Secure Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 37.8% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,980,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,441,000 after buying an additional 1,090,850 shares during the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management grew its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 184.3% in the third quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 1,962,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,000 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 947,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,893,000 after purchasing an additional 76,054 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 26.1% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 819,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,151,000 after purchasing an additional 169,579 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 295.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 693,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,166,000 after purchasing an additional 518,130 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:BUG opened at $31.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.94. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $24.29 and a 12 month high of $35.10.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.209 dividend. This is a boost from Global X Cybersecurity ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

