SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Price Target Cut to $12.00

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SecureWorks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SecureWorks from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $19.50 to $16.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of $17.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCWX opened at $13.75 on Monday. SecureWorks has a 12 month low of $10.05 and a 12 month high of $26.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.65 and a beta of 0.99.

SecureWorks ( NASDAQ:SCWX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.11. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $127.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that SecureWorks will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Paul Parrish bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.19 per share, for a total transaction of $55,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider George B. Hanna bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.27 per share, for a total transaction of $45,080.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 15,205 shares of company stock worth $175,199 over the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SecureWorks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 223.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of SecureWorks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SecureWorks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SecureWorks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.37% of the company’s stock.

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

