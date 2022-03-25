Securities Trust of Scotland (LON:STS) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $218.24

Securities Trust of Scotland plc (LON:STS – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 218.24 ($2.87) and traded as high as GBX 225 ($2.96). Securities Trust of Scotland shares last traded at GBX 224 ($2.95), with a volume of 91,924 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 218.24 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 219.38. The firm has a market cap of £223.51 million and a P/E ratio of 4.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.02, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.32.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a GBX 1.38 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Securities Trust of Scotland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.12%.

Securities Trust of Scotland plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Martin Currie Fund Management Limited. It is co-managed by Martin Currie Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

