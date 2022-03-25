SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO) Receives GBX 1,375.78 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,375.78 ($18.11).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,325 ($17.44) price target on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of SEGRO from GBX 1,500 ($19.75) to GBX 1,560 ($20.54) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,385 ($18.23) price target on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,725 ($22.71) target price on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

LON SGRO opened at GBX 1,325.50 ($17.45) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,284.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,309.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.33, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.68. SEGRO has a one year low of GBX 917.40 ($12.08) and a one year high of GBX 1,508 ($19.85). The firm has a market cap of £15.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.82.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a GBX 16.90 ($0.22) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from SEGRO’s previous dividend of $7.40. SEGRO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.07%.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

