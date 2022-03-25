Semux Market Cap Achieves $11,231.45 (SEM)

Semux (SEM) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 25th. In the last seven days, Semux has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar. One Semux coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Semux has a market capitalization of $11,231.45 and approximately $2.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Semux alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.56 or 0.00202739 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007914 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00005542 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005043 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000808 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Semux Profile

Semux (SEM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Semux’s total supply is 18,432,369 coins and its circulating supply is 12,712,343 coins. The Reddit community for Semux is https://reddit.com/r/Semux and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Semux’s official website is www.semux.org . Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Semux is a DPoS cryptocurrency base on a new consensus algorithm named Semux BFT. “

Semux Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Semux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Semux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Semux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Semux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.