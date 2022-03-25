Sepio Capital LP Acquires 266 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Sepio Capital LP raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at $2,047,000. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 18,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at $66,061,000. Institutional investors own 63.85% of the company’s stock.
In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 75,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.92, for a total transaction of $15,229,936.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 13,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.42, for a total value of $2,661,978.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,619 shares of company stock worth $24,093,947 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ CRWD traded down $2.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $221.06. The stock had a trading volume of 107,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,357,192. The company has a market capitalization of $50.70 billion, a PE ratio of -216.89 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $182.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.02 and a 12 month high of $298.48.
CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $431.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.38 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.
