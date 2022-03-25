Sepio Capital LP Buys 12 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Sepio Capital LP grew its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,920 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSLA. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Norway Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Tesla by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 35 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth $41,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Tesla by 266.7% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $860.00 to $910.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,313.00 target price (up from $1,010.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $935.68.

Tesla stock traded down $4.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,009.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 859,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,435,721. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $890.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $941.54. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $546.98 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 204.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 2.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total value of $1,297,673.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,073.00, for a total value of $3,755,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,576 shares of company stock valued at $74,305,104. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

