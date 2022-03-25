Sepio Capital LP Buys 366 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Sepio Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $7,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MNST. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 162.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

MNST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Monster Beverage from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Monster Beverage from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Monster Beverage from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.92.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $78.38. The stock had a trading volume of 31,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,964,271. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $71.78 and a twelve month high of $99.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.54. The stock has a market cap of $41.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.15.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

