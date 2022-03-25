Sepio Capital LP Has $1.55 Million Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Sepio Capital LP cut its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BURL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 36.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the third quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Burlington Stores by 13.4% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.

BURL traded down $2.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $181.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,909. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $171.15 and a 52-week high of $357.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $214.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.20. The company has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 88.99% and a net margin of 4.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BURL shares. Loop Capital cut Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $255.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Burlington Stores in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Gordon Haskett upgraded Burlington Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $350.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.00.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

