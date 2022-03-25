Sepio Capital LP Reduces Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Sepio Capital LP trimmed its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pool by 994.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 216,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $94,024,000 after acquiring an additional 196,656 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 10.3% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,278,854 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $555,550,000 after purchasing an additional 119,932 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Pool by 170.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 114,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,788,000 after buying an additional 72,254 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Pool by 107.0% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 124,319 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,005,000 after purchasing an additional 64,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Pool by 280.7% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 75,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,581,000 after purchasing an additional 55,300 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

POOL traded down $18.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $431.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,423. The company has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $460.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $495.05. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $332.70 and a 1 year high of $582.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.33. Pool had a return on equity of 70.81% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 17.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Pool’s payout ratio is presently 20.03%.

Several research analysts recently commented on POOL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Pool from $555.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $519.00 price target on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $559.75.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

