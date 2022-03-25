Sepio Capital LP Sells 1,118 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Sepio Capital LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 131.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,129 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,013,000 after buying an additional 31,919 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 407 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,997 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 462.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 122,676 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,535,000 after purchasing an additional 100,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 116.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 10,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

AMG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Affiliated Managers Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.86.

In related news, Director Reuben Jeffery III purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $143.96 per share, with a total value of $503,860.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Tracy P. Palandjian purchased 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $137.67 per share, for a total transaction of $509,379.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMG stock traded up $2.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $142.80. 5,388 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,115. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.46. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.40 and a 52 week high of $191.62.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $6.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $691.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.11 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 23.53%. Affiliated Managers Group’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 19.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.30%.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.