Sepio Capital LP Sells 4,339 Shares of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXM)

Sepio Capital LP trimmed its holdings in shares of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXM – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,339 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP owned approximately 0.78% of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF worth $932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF by 26.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $472,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $818,000.

NYSEARCA VIXM traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.51. The stock had a trading volume of 5,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,300. ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF has a 1 year low of $29.26 and a 1 year high of $37.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.38.

