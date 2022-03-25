Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) Receives Underweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their underweight rating on shares of Shaftesbury (LON:SHB – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 560 ($7.37) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on SHB. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 725 ($9.54) price objective on shares of Shaftesbury in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Shaftesbury from GBX 660 ($8.69) to GBX 650 ($8.56) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 670 ($8.82) price target on shares of Shaftesbury in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.22) price objective on shares of Shaftesbury in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Shaftesbury from GBX 630 ($8.29) to GBX 650 ($8.56) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shaftesbury has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 635 ($8.36).

LON:SHB opened at GBX 592 ($7.79) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.14, a current ratio of 8.09 and a quick ratio of 7.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.38. Shaftesbury has a one year low of GBX 528 ($6.95) and a one year high of GBX 668.50 ($8.80). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 597.99 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 613.09.

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which invests exclusively in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Focused on food, beverage, retail and leisure, our portfolio is clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, but also includes substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

