Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Man Group (LON:EMG)

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Man Group (LON:EMG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

EMG has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays raised their price target on Man Group from GBX 235 ($3.09) to GBX 240 ($3.16) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 229.70 ($3.02).

Shares of EMG stock opened at GBX 222.80 ($2.93) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 201.02 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 213.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.02, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.04 billion and a PE ratio of 8.70. Man Group has a 52 week low of GBX 155.95 ($2.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 242.50 ($3.19).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is a positive change from Man Group’s previous dividend of $0.06. Man Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.44%.

In other Man Group news, insider Anne Wade purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.41) per share, with a total value of £27,450 ($36,137.44).

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

