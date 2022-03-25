Short Interest in Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) Grows By 497.0%

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 221,500 shares, an increase of 497.0% from the February 28th total of 37,100 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 555,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,252. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Blonder Tongue Laboratories has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $1.91. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 million, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 0.23.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Blonder Tongue Laboratories by 902.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 155,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 140,400 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Blonder Tongue Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Blonder Tongue Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $180,000. 7.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc, a technology-development and manufacturing company, provides television (TV) signal encoding, transcoding, digital transport, and broadband product solutions in the United States. It offers digital video headend products comprising high definition and standard definition, MPEG-2, MPEG-4/H.264, and HEVC/H.265 encoders and transcoders; satellite quadrature phase shift key and eight phase shift key to quadrature amplitude modulation (QAM) transcoders; digital QAM multiplexers; ATSC/QAM-IP transcoders; EdgeQAM devices; and NeXgen Gateway, a digital video signal processing platform to system operators for the acquisition, processing, compression, encoding, and management of digital videos.

