Short Interest in Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Expands By 635.8%

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,600 shares, an increase of 635.8% from the February 28th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 229,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HEINY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heineken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Heineken from €95.00 ($104.40) to €97.00 ($106.59) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Heineken from €101.00 ($110.99) to €108.00 ($118.68) in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Heineken currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Shares of HEINY stock traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.26. 34,794 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,249. Heineken has a 1-year low of $42.59 and a 1-year high of $61.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Heineken N.V. engages in the brewing and selling of beer and cider. It also provides soft drinks and water. It offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Follow The Fox, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

