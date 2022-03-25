Short Interest in Loncor Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LONCF) Rises By 4,580.0%

Loncor Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LONCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a growth of 4,580.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Loncor Gold stock remained flat at $$0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday. Loncor Gold has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $0.97. The firm has a market cap of $67.35 million, a PE ratio of -23.93 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.52.
