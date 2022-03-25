Short Interest in Loncor Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LONCF) Rises By 4,580.0%

Loncor Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LONCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a growth of 4,580.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Loncor Gold stock remained flat at $$0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday. Loncor Gold has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $0.97. The firm has a market cap of $67.35 million, a PE ratio of -23.93 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.52.

About Loncor Gold

Loncor Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold and mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Ngayu and North Kivu projects. The company was founded by Arnold T. Kondrat on August 24, 1993 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

