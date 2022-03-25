Short Interest in Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXXY) Grows By 21,950.0%

Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXXY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,100 shares, an increase of 21,950.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 165,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NEXXY traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.61. 2,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,992. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.12. Nexi has a 1-year low of $10.58 and a 1-year high of $23.48.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Nexi from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bryan, Garnier & Co initiated coverage on shares of Nexi in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Nexi from €20.60 ($22.64) to €18.00 ($19.78) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Nexi in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

Nexi S.p.A. provides electronic money and payment services to banks, financial and insurance institutions, merchants, businesses, and public administration in Italy. The company offers acquiring services; configuration, activation, and maintenance of POS terminals; fraud prevention; and dispute management services, as well as customer support services.

