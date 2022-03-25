Short Interest in OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Grows By 6,200.0%

OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 6,200.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 109,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OMRON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMRNY. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OMRON in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its stake in shares of OMRON by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 18,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in OMRON by 6.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,695,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,658,000 after purchasing an additional 109,507 shares in the last quarter. 0.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OMRNY traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.10. 6,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,038. OMRON has a 1 year low of $62.21 and a 1 year high of $107.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.28.

OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that OMRON will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

OMRON Company Profile

OMRON Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automation components, equipment, and systems. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation; Electronic and Mechanical Components; Automotive Electronic Components; Social Systems, Solutions, and Services; Healthcare; and Others.

