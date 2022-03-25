Short Interest in Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:PACX) Increases By 487.6%

Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:PACX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 213,300 shares, an increase of 487.6% from the February 28th total of 36,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 128,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of Pioneer Merger stock remained flat at $$9.79 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,460. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.87. Pioneer Merger has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $10.13.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chai Trust Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Merger in the 4th quarter worth $13,325,000. Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its position in Pioneer Merger by 80.5% in the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 2,064,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,497,000 after purchasing an additional 920,399 shares during the period. Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Pioneer Merger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,075,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Merger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,965,000. Finally, Iron Park Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Merger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,839,000. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

