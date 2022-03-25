Short Interest in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) Grows By 940.4%

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,900 shares, an increase of 940.4% from the February 28th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 151,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

In related news, insider Stephen Andrew O’neill bought 5,000 shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.95 per share, with a total value of $74,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 258.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,640 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE RIV traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.81. 113,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,978. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.66. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $14.78 and a 1-year high of $18.75.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.90%.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

