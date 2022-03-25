Short Interest in Sharing Economy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEII) Declines By 97.1%

Sharing Economy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEII – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 97.1% from the February 28th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 466,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS SEII traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,033,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,620. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.01. Sharing Economy International has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.06.
Sharing Economy International Company Profile (Get Rating)
