Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.40

Shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.40 and last traded at $3.43, with a volume of 147973 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.68.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.61.
Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GCTAY)
