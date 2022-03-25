Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Sientra from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Sientra in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sientra from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.60.

Shares of SIEN stock opened at $2.64 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $153.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 2.05. Sientra has a one year low of $2.07 and a one year high of $9.14.

Sientra ( NASDAQ:SIEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.08). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sientra will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Sientra by 168.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,474 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 44,181 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sientra by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,693,642 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,556,000 after acquiring an additional 66,003 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sientra during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sientra by 190.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 261,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 171,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sientra in the fourth quarter valued at about $154,000. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sientra

Sientra, Inc operates as a medical aesthetics company, which engages in developing and commercializing plastic surgery implantable devices. It operates through two reportable segments: Breast Products and miraDry. The Breast Products segment focuses on sales of its breast implants, tissue expanders and scar management products under the brands Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan and BIOCORNEUM.

