Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.50.

SGHT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sight Sciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $36.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sight Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KCK LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Sight Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,918,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sight Sciences by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,592,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,982,000 after purchasing an additional 15,523 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Sight Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $32,070,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Sight Sciences by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,435,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,229,000 after purchasing an additional 188,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Sight Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $29,144,000. Institutional investors own 49.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SGHT opened at $14.75 on Friday. Sight Sciences has a 12 month low of $13.02 and a 12 month high of $42.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 27.62 and a current ratio of 27.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.90.

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology, for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists.

