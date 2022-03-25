Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. Sight Sciences updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:SGHT traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.46. The company had a trading volume of 325,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,198. The company has a quick ratio of 27.62, a current ratio of 27.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.90. Sight Sciences has a one year low of $13.02 and a one year high of $42.57.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Sight Sciences by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Sight Sciences during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Sight Sciences by 238.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Sight Sciences during the third quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Sight Sciences during the third quarter valued at $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.17% of the company’s stock.
About Sight Sciences (Get Rating)
Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology, for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists.
