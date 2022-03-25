Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Director Sells $230,615.00 in Stock

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) Director Brian A. Tilzer sold 2,750 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total transaction of $230,615.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE SIG opened at $79.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 52 week low of $50.01 and a 52 week high of $111.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.19 and its 200 day moving average is $85.56. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.52.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $5.01. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 52.59%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is presently 5.91%.

Several research analysts have commented on SIG shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Signet Jewelers by 396.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Signet Jewelers by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

