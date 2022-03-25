Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.280-$13.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.03 billion-$8.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.80 billion.Signet Jewelers also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on SIG shares. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com cut Signet Jewelers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $100.86.

Shares of NYSE:SIG traded down $1.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,412. Signet Jewelers has a fifty-two week low of $50.01 and a fifty-two week high of $111.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.52.

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.01. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 52.59% and a net margin of 9.84%. Signet Jewelers’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Signet Jewelers will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is 5.91%.

In other news, insider Jamie Singleton sold 5,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.67, for a total transaction of $403,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian A. Tilzer sold 2,750 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total value of $230,615.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,018 shares of company stock valued at $4,203,657 over the last ninety days. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 5.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 43,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 199,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

