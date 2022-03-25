SingularityDAO (SDAO) Price Tops $1.55 on Exchanges

SingularityDAO (SDAO) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 25th. Over the last week, SingularityDAO has traded up 68.3% against the U.S. dollar. One SingularityDAO coin can currently be purchased for $1.55 or 0.00003449 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityDAO has a market capitalization of $59.74 million and $5.50 million worth of SingularityDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003674 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00036345 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.19 or 0.00113955 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

SingularityDAO Coin Profile

SDAO is a coin. SingularityDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,560,574 coins. SingularityDAO’s official Twitter account is @SingularityDao

According to CryptoCompare, “Solar DAO is a closed-end investment fund on the Ethereum blockchain. It designed to reduce risks, costs and surpass technical barriers while investing in PV solar plants worldwide. It raises funds and subsidizes PV solar plants across the globe. “

Buying and Selling SingularityDAO

